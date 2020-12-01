ShipMoney Continues to Grow, Announces New Hires

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, announced two new hires. Vanessa Torres has joined as Strategic Client and Business Development Manager in Manila, and Theo Tsokos is the Client Account Manager in Athens.

Torres will be responsible for managing clients in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, including Maersk and V. Ships, among others. With more than 20 years of professional experience, she will act as liaison between ShipMoney and regional client offices.

Tsokos will be responsible for managing clients in Greece and Cyprus, including Scorpio and Tsakos-Columbia.

“We are very pleased to welcome Vanessa and Theo, two exceptional professionals who will ensure ShipMoney’s client services remain unsurpassed as we continue to experience strong demand for our maritime payment solutions platform,” said Stuart Ostrow, president and founder of ShipMoney. “Vanessa is an expert in the maritime industry, known for forging productive and enduring client relationships; and Theo brings an excellent work ethic and “can-do” attitude. They will provide the kind of support, responsiveness, and attention to detail our clients have come to expect from ShipMoney.”