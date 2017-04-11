Marine Link
Shipowners’ Club Pact with Yachtpod Risk Partners

April 11, 2017

Yachtowners, the specialist yacht syndicate of The Shipowners’ P&I Club, today announces that it has entered into a partnership with newly established super yacht specialists Yachtpod Risk Partners (Yachtpod), an underwriting cell on the Castel Underwriting Agencies Limited (Castel) managing general agent formation platform, to provide their clients with Protection and Indemnity (P&I) insurance for yachts, motor sailors and motor yachts including professionally skippered charters.
 
The Yachtpod team which includes Iain Cotton and Vladimir Sorgo, will underwrite on behalf of the Club under a delegated underwriting authority which provides P&I insurance up to a limit of USD 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion).
 
Yachtowners will also have access to the Club’s legal costs cover (LCC) insurance, also known as freight demurrage and defence (FD&D), through Yachtpod.
 
Ian Ferns, director – product development at The Shipowners’ Club, commented: “We pride ourselves on partnering with the best people in their field and the team at Yachtpod are proven leaders. We are sure that this new venture will be a great success for them”.
 
Nicola Kingman, underwriting manager – Yachtowners Syndicate at the The Shipowners’ Club added: “We have known the team at Yachtpod for many years and when an opportunity arose to work alongside them, it was too good to miss.”
 
