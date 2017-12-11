Marine Link
Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Apeejay Shipping Adds New Vessel to its Fleet

December 11, 2017

Photo: Apeejay Shipping Limited

Photo: Apeejay Shipping Limited

 Apeejay Shipping, an Apeejay Surrendra Group company, has announced the acquisition of a 76,602 MT DWT Gearless Panamax, Japanese build. 

 
The ship is renamed ‘APJ ANGAD 2’. The acquisition takes its total fleet capacity to 5,18,018 MT DWT with an average fleet age of 12.5 years. 
 
Earlier in September, the company acquired 74,107 MT DWT Gearless Panamax, Japanese build, renamed ‘APJ UMA KISMAT’.
 
A leading Indian ship-owner, Apeejay Shipping Limited is cautiously optimistic about domestic and international demand prospects. The newly acquired Panamax, APJ ANGAD 2 has traded internationally for 13 years while APJ UMA KISMAT has traded internationally for 16 years. 
 
Both acquisitions are strategic buys for the company as it focusses on continuous growth and further enhancement to its fleet in the coming few months.
 
Established in 1948, Apeejay Shipping Limited, An Apeejay Surrendra Enterprise, is amongst India’s largest privately owned shipping companies with a fleet of dry bulk carriers operating worldwide and on the Indian coastal trade.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News