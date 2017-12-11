Apeejay Shipping Adds New Vessel to its Fleet

Apeejay Shipping, an Apeejay Surrendra Group company, has announced the acquisition of a 76,602 MT DWT Gearless Panamax, Japanese build.

The ship is renamed ‘APJ ANGAD 2’. The acquisition takes its total fleet capacity to 5,18,018 MT DWT with an average fleet age of 12.5 years.

Earlier in September, the company acquired 74,107 MT DWT Gearless Panamax, Japanese build, renamed ‘APJ UMA KISMAT’.

A leading Indian ship-owner, Apeejay Shipping Limited is cautiously optimistic about domestic and international demand prospects. The newly acquired Panamax, APJ ANGAD 2 has traded internationally for 13 years while APJ UMA KISMAT has traded internationally for 16 years.

Both acquisitions are strategic buys for the company as it focusses on continuous growth and further enhancement to its fleet in the coming few months.