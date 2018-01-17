Marine Link
Chevron Shipping Awards Oil, LNG Contract to GAC

January 17, 2018

Photo: Gulf Agency Company

 US-based Chevron Shipping Company (CSC) has awarded  the Dubai-based GAC Group a global three-year ship agency contract for both crude and LNG vessels.

 
The new agreement secures the provider of shipping, logistics and marine services GAC’s status as Chevron’s exclusive global agent in a partnership that spans more than 20 years, more than 15 of which have seen GAC as its sole global agent.
 
Lars Heisselberg, GAC’s Advanced Supplier Relationship Sponsor for CSC and GAC’s Group Vice President – Americas, says: “This contract represents an important milestone for theGAC as it solidifies our affiliation with CSC and allows us to further strengthen our service offerings and long-term relationship with them.”
 
Operations will be overseen by GAC Hub Agency offices in Dubai, Houston and Singapore with support from GAC’s network of offices and approved agents worldwide. 
 
GAC’s dedicated CSC Alliance Representative in Houston will continue to supervise and drive the relationship between the two companies.
 
