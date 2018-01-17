Chevron Shipping Awards Oil, LNG Contract to GAC

Related News

Contargo Rolls out New Service from Rotterdam and Basel

Contargo AG has launched a new rail shuttle service to the German town of Weil am Rhein on the Swiss border. This creates…

Young Endeavour to join the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Fleet

STS Young Endeavour is joining a race on every sailor’s bucket list, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. While the 44…

Washington State Ferries Ridership at a 15-year High

Washington State Ferries, the nation’s largest ferry system, carried nearly 24.5 million passengers in 2017, its highest ridership since 2002.

US Exits Search for ARA San Juan

The U.S. Navy said it has begun to wind down operations as part of the international search for the still-missing Argentine submarine A.R.A.

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

Seacor Announces JV with Cosco Shipping Affiliates

Offshore services vessel operator SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. said it has formed a jointly owned company with affiliates…

Santos Port to Suspend Shipments of Live Animals

The company that operates Latin America’s largest port in the Brazilian city of Santos said on Friday it will suspend shipments of live animals.

Iranian Tanker Produces 2 Slicks in East China Sea

An Iranian oil tanker that sank in the East China Sea has left two oil slicks covering a combined 109 square km (42 square miles)…

ABS Rolls Out New Fleet Management Software

ABS announced the release of its Nautical Systems (NS) Enterprise fleet management software, including NS Insight, a new business intelligence module.

SBM Offshore Hands over FPSO Turritella to Shell

SBM Offshore said it has completed the transaction related to the sale of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO)…

Wärtsilä’s ESS Reduces North Sea Giant's Costs

The technology group Wärtsilä has agreed to retrofit the world’s first energy storage solution on board a large offshore supply vessel.