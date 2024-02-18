Shipping Industry Calls for Release of Galaxy Leader Crew
The international maritime industry, led by the International Chamber of Shipping, has joined together to express their concern for the seafarers from the Galaxy Leader who have been held hostage and call on the Houthis to release them.
Monday February 19, 2024 marks the three-month anniversary since the Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader and its 25 seafarers in the Red Sea.
The roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier was seized on November 19.
“The 25 seafarers who make up the crew of the Galaxy Leader are innocent victims of the ongoing aggression against world shipping, and their plight is a major concern as the merchant shipping community continues to come under attack.
“All efforts must be made by international organisations and states to secure the release of the seafarers.
“It is abhorrent that seafarers were seized by military forces and that they have been kept from their families and loved ones for too long. All 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader must be released now.”
Signatories of the call are:
Asian Shipowners Association (ASA): Yuichi Sonoda, Secretary General
Asociación de Navieros Españoles (ANAVE): Elena Seco, Director General
Bahamas Shipowners Association: Domenico Rognoni, Chairman
BIMCO: David Loosley, Secretary General & CEO
Chamber of Marine Commerce: Bruce Burrows, President & CEO
Chamber of Shipping of America: Kathy J Metcalf, President
Confitarma: Mario Zanetti, President
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA): Kelly Craighead, President & CEO
Cyprus Shipping Chamber: Thomas Kazakos, Director General
Danish Shipping: Anne H. Steffensen, Director General & CEO
European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA): Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General
FONASBA (The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents): Javier Dulce, President
IFSMA: Jim Scorer, Secretary General
InterManager: Capt. Kuba Szymanski, Secretary General
International Association of Ports & Harbors (IAPH): Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director
International Chamber of Shipping: Guy Platten, Secretary General
International Christian Maritime Association: Dr. Jason Zuidema, General Secretary
International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA): Iain Grainger, CEO
International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC): Francesco Gargiulo, Chief Executive Officer
International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA): Manish Jain, Chairman
International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF): Stephen Cotton, General Secretary
Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA): Toshiya Morishige, Director General
Liberian Shipowners’ Council Ltd (LSC): Kierstin Del Valle Lachtman, Secretary General
Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA): Harald Solberg, CEO
Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR): Annet Koster, Managing Director
Swiss Shipowners Association (SSA): Eric André, President
The Seamen’s Church Institute: Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, President & Executive Director
UK Chamber of Shipping: Sarah Treseder, CEO
World Shipping Council (WSC): John W. Butler, President and CEO