Shipping Industry Calls for Release of Galaxy Leader Crew

The international maritime industry, led by the International Chamber of Shipping, has joined together to express their concern for the seafarers from the Galaxy Leader who have been held hostage and call on the Houthis to release them.

Monday February 19, 2024 marks the three-month anniversary since the Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader and its 25 seafarers in the Red Sea.

The roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier was seized on November 19.

“The 25 seafarers who make up the crew of the Galaxy Leader are innocent victims of the ongoing aggression against world shipping, and their plight is a major concern as the merchant shipping community continues to come under attack.

“All efforts must be made by international organisations and states to secure the release of the seafarers.

“It is abhorrent that seafarers were seized by military forces and that they have been kept from their families and loved ones for too long. All 25 crew members of the Galaxy Leader must be released now.”

Signatories of the call are:

Asian Shipowners Association (ASA): Yuichi Sonoda, Secretary General

Asociación de Navieros Españoles (ANAVE): Elena Seco, Director General

Bahamas Shipowners Association: Domenico Rognoni, Chairman

BIMCO: David Loosley, Secretary General & CEO

Chamber of Marine Commerce: Bruce Burrows, President & CEO

Chamber of Shipping of America: Kathy J Metcalf, President

Confitarma: Mario Zanetti, President

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA): Kelly Craighead, President & CEO

Cyprus Shipping Chamber: Thomas Kazakos, Director General

Danish Shipping: Anne H. Steffensen, Director General & CEO

European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA): Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General

FONASBA (The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents): Javier Dulce, President

IFSMA: Jim Scorer, Secretary General

InterManager: Capt. Kuba Szymanski, Secretary General

International Association of Ports & Harbors (IAPH): Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director

International Chamber of Shipping: Guy Platten, Secretary General

International Christian Maritime Association: Dr. Jason Zuidema, General Secretary

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA): Iain Grainger, CEO

International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC): Francesco Gargiulo, Chief Executive Officer

International Parcel Tankers Association (IPTA): Manish Jain, Chairman

International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF): Stephen Cotton, General Secretary

Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA): Toshiya Morishige, Director General

Liberian Shipowners’ Council Ltd (LSC): Kierstin Del Valle Lachtman, Secretary General

Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA): Harald Solberg, CEO

Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR): Annet Koster, Managing Director

Swiss Shipowners Association (SSA): Eric André, President

The Seamen’s Church Institute: Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, President & Executive Director

UK Chamber of Shipping: Sarah Treseder, CEO

World Shipping Council (WSC): John W. Butler, President and CEO



