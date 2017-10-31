Marine Link
MPA, Shell Shipping Sign MOU

October 31, 2017

The MOU was signed by Mr Nick Potter, General manager, Asia Pacific-Middle East, Shipping & Maritime and Mr Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA at the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) Forum 2017. Photo: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Shell Eastern Trading (PTE) LTD (Shell) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to cooperate in the research and development and test-bedding of projects within the maritime industry in areas of clean fuel technologies, automation and digitalisation.

 
Under the MOU, MPA in partnership with Shell, will collaborate on the following key areas: Developing innovative solutions to reduce emissions in the port, Explore greater use of automation in the port and Support study and development of digitalisation efforts, including electronic data exchanges among various stakeholders, to enhance safety, efficiency and security of maritime communication.
 
The MOU was signed by Mr Nick Potter, General Manager, Asia Pacific-Middle East, Shipping & Maritime and Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA at the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) Forum 2017, an annual event held to foster closer collaboration between industry, research institutions and solution providers. Witnessing the signing ceremony was Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health, Dr Lam Pin Min.
 
Singapore will continue to invest in future capabilities to build up a strong maritime cluster to generate good employment opportunities and stay ahead of the competition. We are pleased to work with industry partners like Shell to drive the digital transformation of the maritime industry in Singapore in the areas of electronic data interchange, automation, intelligent systems and cleaner energy,” said Andrew Tan.
 
