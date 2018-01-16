Marine Link
Wednesday, January 17, 2018

G E Shipping Sells Supramax

January 16, 2018

Photo: The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Photo: The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

 India’s largest private sector shipping company  Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2003 built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rahul of about 52,364 dwt. 

 
G E Shipping said that the vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q4 FY 2017-18.
 
The Company’s current fleet (including Jag Rahul) stands at 48 vessels, comprising 32 tankers (12crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 3 LPG carrier) and 16 dry bulk carriers (1 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 7 Supramax) with an average age of 10.24 years aggregating 3.93 mn dwt.
 
G E Shipping has two main business : shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in carrying out offshore exploration and production activities, through its subsidiary Greatship (India) Limited. 
 
