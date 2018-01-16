G E Shipping Sells Supramax

India’s largest private sector shipping company Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2003 built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rahul of about 52,364 dwt.

G E Shipping said that the vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q4 FY 2017-18.

The Company’s current fleet (including Jag Rahul) stands at 48 vessels, comprising 32 tankers (12crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 3 LPG carrier) and 16 dry bulk carriers (1 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 7 Supramax) with an average age of 10.24 years aggregating 3.93 mn dwt.