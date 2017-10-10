Maersk Tankers, ShipNet Win SHIPPINGInsight Award

The 2017 SHIPPINGInsight Award was presented to Maersk Tankers and ShipNet at the 6th Fleet Optimization Conference & Exhibition in Stamford, Conn.

The award is presented annually to honor a shipping company and its technology partners for the successful implementation of an innovative technology or initiative that advanced the state of the art in fleet optimization. The award winners each received a binnacled captain’s clock in a polished wooden case as well as framed certificates.

ShipNet and Maersk Tankers collaborated to create an intuitive, tablet-based user interface, connecting seafarers with the ship’s computer. When workers log in to the tablet, they connect with a screen menu that gives them instant access to assigned work orders, stock records, maintenance schedules and material receiving. Onsite updates are then filtered and catalogued automatically when the tablet is returned to its docking station. Maersk Tankers is already benefitting from the ShipNet Mobility technology; their seafarers have reduced the processing time of closing work orders by 50 percent.

In addition to the SHIPPINGInsight Award, a certificate of merit also went to OceanManager Inc. and Anglo-Eastern Ship Management for their development of a QR code scanner for work rest hours compliance.

“ShipNet and Maersk Tankers developed an insightful solution to help seafarers access and update shipboard data quickly and efficiently,” said SHIPPINGInsight co-director Jim Rhodes. “That type of resourcefulness and innovation is what the SHIPPINGInsight award is all about.”