How Many Ships have been Attacked in the Gulf Since Start of Iran War?

The Iran war has threatened Gulf ports and disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that ships passing through the narrow Strait will be targeted, after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on the country on February 28.

Below is a list of reported attacks:

MARCH 1

A crew member was killed on board Marshall Islands-flagged crude tanker MKD VYOM after it was hit by a projectile as the vessel sailed off the Omani coast, 50 nautical miles (nm) north of the capital Muscat, manager V.Ships said.

Gibraltar-flagged oil bunkering tanker Hercules Star, which supplies fuel to ships, was struck by a projectile 17 nm northwest of UAE's Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah. A fire caused by the attack was extinguished, UKMTO said.

A Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, two nautical miles north of Oman's Kumzar. The crew of the U.S.-sanctioned Skylight was evacuated, Oman's maritime security centre said.

MARCH 2

U.S.-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain, which resulted in a fire and the crew evacuating, UKMTO said.

MARCH 3

Marshall Islands crude oil tanker Libra Trader and Panama-flagged bulker Gold Oak also sustained minor damage about 7-10 nm off the UAE's port of Fujairah, UKMTO said.

MARCH 4

Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the Strait, two nautical miles north of Oman. The attack caused a fire in the engine room and prompted its crew to abandon ship, according to shipping sources.

MARCH 5

Crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe was hit by a blast while anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, U.S. representative company Sonangol Marine Services said.

An Iranian remote-controlled boat laden with explosives was used to target and damage the Bahamas-flagged ship, according to initial assessments from two Iraqi port security sources.

MARCH 6

A tugboat was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, six nautical miles north of Oman, while conducting operations with vessel Safeen Prestige, which was struck on March 4, UKMTO said.

MARCH 7

UKMTO reported - citing a third party it did not name - a possible drone attack 10 nm north of Saudi Arabia's Jubail. It said the majority of the crew was evacuated.

MARCH 11

Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was attacked by a projectile in the Strait, 11 nm north of Oman. A fire broke out on board and prompted the crew to evacuate, the vessel's owner, Bangkok-headquartered Precious Shipping PSL.BK, said in a statement.

Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty sustained minor damage after it was hit by a projectile 25 nm northwest of UAE's Ras Al Khaimah.

The hull of Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Star Gwyneth was damaged after being hit by a projectile 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, maritime risk management company Vanguard said. There was no environmental impact reported and the crew was reported safe, UKMTO said.

Fuel tankers, Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Maltese-flagged Zefyros, were attacked in the Gulf near Iraq, prompting Iraq's oil ports to completely stop operations, according to port officials and the state news agency. One port security official said the body of a foreign crew member was recovered from the water.

MARCH 12

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE said projectile fragments have hit the Liberia-flagged container vessel 'Source Blessing' near the Strait of Hormuz. Fire was extinguished on the ship, which was chartered to Danish shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO, but all crew members were well.

MARCH 17

A projectile struck a Kuwait-flagged tanker 23 nm east of the UAE's Fujairah, causing minor structural damage. Maritime security sources said the vessel hit was the liquefied petroleum tanker Gas Al Ahmadiah, which was at anchor.

MARCH 19

A vessel was hit by an unknown projectile 4 nm east of Qatar's Ras Laffan, UKMTO said, as Iranian aerial attacks caused ‌extensive damage to the complex - the site of the world's largest gas plant. All crew were reported safe.

MARCH 22

An unknown projectile struck a vessel 15 nm north of the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah, but all crew were reported safe, UKMTO said.

MARCH 30

A fire broke out on fully loaded Kuwaiti crude oil tanker, Al Salmi, after it was hit at anchorage by an Iranian attack off Dubai.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp, the ship's owner, said the attack, caused hull damage, but the fire was extinguished with no oil leak and no injuries to the crew.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted a container ship in the Gulf because of its ties to Israel, Tasnim news agency reported. They spelled the name of the ship as 'Express Halfong,' but a Singaporean-flagged HAIPHONG Express container ship was the one at anchorage near Al Salmi tanker, shipping maps showed.





(Reuters - Compiled by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Pooja Desai and Susan Fenton)

