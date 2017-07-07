Conrad Shipyard Founder Parker Conrad Passed Away
John Parker Conrad, Sr., founder of Conrad Shipyard, died peacefully on July 6 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Morgan City, La. He was 101 years old.
