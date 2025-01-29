Shipyard taps Project, Contract Tools to Power Growth

From a distance, the scene is unmistakable—a Rijkswaterstaat vessel docked alongside an icebreaker being transformed into an expedition yacht. For those familiar with the maritime industry, this signals the renowned Damen Maaskant shipyard in Stellendam.

A Legacy in Shipbuilding

Eric’s journey began in a small fishing village near Damen Maaskant’s home port. Growing up at sea, he developed an intricate understanding of the industry. His career evolved through technical and project management roles before bringing him full circle—back to Stellendam, where his passion for shipbuilding was first ignited.

Meeting New Challenges in Yacht Conversion

With new markets come new challenges. “Yacht building is all about expectations. The process is complex, requiring high precision in finishing. When working with existing vessels, unexpected challenges often arise,” Eric notes. “Success demands flexibility and a pragmatic approach.”



Recognizing the need for better project oversight, Eric sought external expertise. Through Damen’s headquarters, he connected with The Synergy Partner, led by Dick Bruins. “Their expertise helped us identify and manage risks effectively,” he says.

Damen Maaskant Stellendam. Image courtesy The Synergy Partner





The ‘Dick-Sheet’: A Game-Changer for Project Management

To streamline operations, Damen Maaskant implemented structured project control and contract management systems. One key tool is the ‘Dick-sheet’—a pragmatic system that extracts data from the ERP system into a user-friendly Excel tool.

Aligning with Global Clients’ Expectations

As Damen Maaskant expands its client base, structured project management is becoming increasingly essential. “Previously, clients often ordered vessels similar to their peers. Now, we’re dealing with publicly traded companies from around the world. In these cases, predictability and risk management are critical,” Eric explains.

Balancing Tradition with Innovation

Eric appreciates the shipyard’s ability to balance long-standing relationships with evolving industry demands. “For decades, we’ve worked with some suppliers on a handshake. But for complex projects, detailed agreements provide clarity and protection for everyone involved,” he says.

“At Damen Maaskant, we turn our clients’ visions into reality. Managing expectations and mitigating risks are essential. Partnering with experts who understand both the technical and legal aspects has been key to our growth.”