New Shipyards CEO at Oman Drydock Company

Oman Drydock Company (ODC) appointed Said bin Homoud Al Mawali as Chief Executive Officer replacing Stephan Aumann who announced earlier last year by the ASYAD (formerly Oman Global Logistic Group) board of directors in Duqm/Oman.

Prior to his role at ODC, Said was providing leadership and governance for the Executive Management of OTTCO since February 2014. With the 21 years extensive experience in construction, asset management, plant operations, supply chain, cost control, business development, mergers and acquisition, Said is leading the corporate strategies and overall policies and procedures to ensure that all key people play constructive role in the development. Said occupied significant positions at Petroleum Development Oman, Occidental Oman, Sohar Aluminum and Oman Oil Company. Said held board and sub-committee roles in Oman Rail, Majan Ferrochrome, Oman Gas Company, Vale Oman, Oman India Fertilizer Company and Oman Shipping. Said holds Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College London.