Shreyas Shipping Buys Three Container Ships

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd, the Indian-flagged vessel-owning firm of Transworld Group of companies said Tuesday that it had acquired three container vessels within just one week.

The three vessels have been renamed as SSL Godavari, SSL Kaveri, and SSL Thamirabarani, and according to VesselFinder.com, the vessels' previous names were Windermere, TS MANILA, and Sky Pride, respectively.

The SSL Godavari has a capacity of 2,872 TEUs, while the SSL Kaveri and SSL Thamirabarani have a capacity of 2,553 TEUs and 962 TEUs, respectively.

The company said the purchase made it "the national leader in the Indian containerized shipping industry with 12 feeder vessels with a total capacity of 26,085 TEUs." It did not share the purchase prices.

"The addition of these vessels to Shreyas Shipping’s fleet will enhance the Company's capacity to meet the growing demand for shipping and logistics services in the coastal Indian trade. The company already has a strong presence in this region, with operations on east and west coasts of India, and neighboring countries, among other locations," the company said.

The company also owns two handysize dry bulk carriers with an aggregate of 69,000 DWT.