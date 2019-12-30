Sif Holding Eyes Japan Project

Sif Holding, the manufacturer of large steel tubulars, has entered into exclusive negotiations for the delivery of 33 monopiles and 33 Transition pieces (25 KTon steel) for an offshore wind project in Japan.



The current state of negotiations has led to a pre- order of the steel for the project, said the Netherlands-headquartered company, which provides steel foundations to the offshore wind, oil and gas markets.



Manufacture of the MP/TP-foundations and disclosure of project details is subject to the issue of a Notice To Proceed (NTP) by the client, it said.



Sif’s orderbook for 2020 now has approximately 175 Kton of which 25 Kton under exclusive negotiations and 150 Kton in firm projects.



Sif's steel tubulars are used as foundation components for the offshore wind and offshore oil & gas markets. The company manufactures customized tubular components for offshore foundations, predominantly in the greater North Sea region.