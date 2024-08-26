Silver Ships Completes Training With New Montenegrin Navy Patrol Boats

Silver Ships, a boatbuilder based in Theodore, Ala., announced the successful completion of reactivation and crew familiarization training for four Coastal Fast Response Boats (CFRBs) recently delivered to the Montenegrin Navy. The training, which spanned two weeks, concluded with a graduation ceremony attended by officials from the Montenegrin Navy, the Ministry of Defense, and the U.S. Embassy. U.S. Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke was present to commend the crews and present training certificates.

The CFRBs are set to enhance coastal and harbor patrol operations and will also serve as law enforcement interceptor vessels for Montenegro’s 183-mile Adriatic coastline. The boats build on the successful design features of Silver Ships’ Endeavor and Ambar series, offering a versatile platform adaptable to various mission requirements.

Each of the four custom-built CFRBs is equipped with advanced communications and navigation systems. They are constructed with a robust 46-foot deep-vee hull, incorporating a cabin and a WING collar system. The boats are powered by twin Caterpillar C7.1 500hp marine diesel engines and Hamilton HJX-29 waterjets. These engines were supplied by Silver Ships’ partner, Thompson Marine.

“It was very rewarding to work alongside the highly professional Montenegrin Navy. They hand-selected their CFRB crews based on experience and ability to work together as a team. Their Sailors caught on very quickly and within just a few days our team was impressed by their enthusiasm and work ethic as they were performing advanced seamanship and maintenance operations on the vessels. This NATO Navy is small but very capable and these boats will serve as a workhorse as they fulfill their diverse coastal patrol missions,” said Shawn Lobree, Silver Ships Director of Federal Programs and retired U.S. Navy captain.

The CFRBs were acquired under a $6.12 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command. The project includes two variants: one for Montenegro and another for Guatemala, differing primarily in their electrical systems to ensure compatibility with local grids. These vessels were developed and constructed under the U.S. Navy's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.