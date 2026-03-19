Silverback Truckable Tug Commissioned

Silverback Marine has completed seatrials and commissioning of the OX series, twin Z-Drive equipped truckable tug earlier this month.

The concept was designed to fulfill the vision of a truly tow-capable, tractor tug style vessel to the non subchapter M market. Traditional truckable tugs, driven by prop and rudder, are suited strictly for pushing, with limited maneuverability. The OX tug however, introduces a 25 x16 hull form with true tractor-tug lines, enabling the Schottel Z Drive propulsion package to deliver a whopping 14,300lbs of bollard pull astern.

Equipped with a Wintech, 480V 3 Phase towing winch, the tug also features two Wintech facing winches. The twin Cummins QSL9 diesel motors offer a strong yet fuel-efficient power package.

Another unique feature of the OX is the direct-glaze wheelhouse suite. Offering panoramic, 360 degree visibility, the large overhead spotter windows, coupled with a full-height forward window, offer the operator unmatched comfort. Additional seating in the wheelhouse for 2 crew members, and the large Norsap helm chair offer captain and crew luxurious passage.

The OX tug also makes for an attractive Z-Drive trainer, which can be utilized not only for exposing new operators to the benefits of Azimuth style control, but also a dual purpose asset that can produce revenue when not used for training.

The first vessel will operate for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, working in ship assist and barge work. The vessel is available with a steel or aluminum hull option, and a wide range of interior customizations.





