Silverstream Opens Operations Center in the UK

Maritime air lubrication company Silverstream Technologies has opened its new Global Operations Center in Southampton, U.K., in an effort to enhance its operational capabilities and support the existing fleet. The new hub, which accommodates more than 40 employees, is also equipped for further R&D on Silverstream’s Control and Monitoring System (CMS) solutions.

Founded in 2010, Silverstream completed its first installation in 2014 and today has 80 systems installed on board ships. The company opened an office in Shanghai in 2022.

The Silverstream System cuts average net fuel consumption and GHG emissions by 5-10% by releasing a uniform carpet of microbubbles that coats the full flat bottom of a vessel, reducing friction between the hull and the water.

Noah Silberschmidt, founder and CEO at Silverstream Technologies, said, “When we look back on our remarkable journey over the past 14 years, we are proud of what we have achieved. We have grown rapidly, thanks to our ability to scale and commercialize this technology, and this is something I am incredibly proud of.

“We also remain aware of the great opportunities that lie ahead, and our work is far from over. The decarbonization challenge is no small feat, with real regulatory and commercial implications for ship owners and operators. Building on our track record as a leader in maritime transformation, we look forward to continuing to help our customers through this change.”

The new facility is located near the Port of Southampton, a key hub for many of Silverstream’s customers including Carnival Corporation, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk. Additionally, the center is close to the renowned Maritime Engineering School at the University of Southampton, a long-standing partner of Silverstream. Its location, neighboring Lloyd’s Register’s office, is designed to attract local talent from Southampton’s maritime business community and boost regional recruitment.