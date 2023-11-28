Simrad Marine Electronics Debuts IMO Approved Solid-State Radar

Simrad Marine Electronics has announced the release of its new HALO 5000 solid-state radar for the commercial market, designed to provide superior situational awareness for commercial vessels, reduced ownership cost and flexible installation.

The HALO 5000 has 130W pulse compression featuring excellent visibility in all conditions. Revolutionary target tracking allows users to automatically monitor thousands of radar targets within a 24 nautical mile zone, displaying as many as 100 of those targets on screen simultaneously. Additionally, the new radar includes an adapted transmission pulse burst scheme, an advanced performance monitor device, and advanced technical manuals allowing it to meet and exceed IMO requirements.

As a solid-state radar sensor, the HALO 5000 has significantly lower cost of ownership than traditional magnetron radars, and the compact design and simplified connectors ensure reliability, availability, and serviceability throughout its lifespan. The HALO 5000 offers broad compatibility due to its modular design allowing it to slot seamlessly into existing Simrad® R5000 systems with full IMO/SOLAS compliance. The simplified connectors and pre-wired thin power and ethernet cable offer easy, low-cost installation and future servicing.

For the first time, the HALO 5000 is available in both 4-foot and 6-foot antenna designs and provides the choice of 22 or 44 RPM speeds on either 24VDC or 230VAC power supply. The HALO 5000 will be sold as part of the R5000 radar system product line.

Key features of the HALO 5000 include being fully IMO/SOLAS compliant, 130W X-band pulse compression radar sensors, range of up to 48 nautical miles, lightweight 4-foot and 6-foot antenna options, built-in advanced radar performance monitor and high-grade gearbox for wind speed up to 100 knots and antenna park hold.