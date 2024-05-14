Silversea Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship Silver Ray

Royal Caribbean Group’s Silversea has taken delivery of Silver Ray, the second ship in its Nova Class, from shipbuilder Meyer Werft in Germany.

The 54,700 GT Silver Ray has capacity for 728 passengers. It joins sister ship, Silver Nova, as one of the most energy efficient ultra-luxury and expedition cruise ships ever built Other notable features of Silversea’s Nova Class include an asymmetrical design and 4,000m2 of exterior glass.

“Silver Ray, the second ship in our cutting-edge Nova Class, alongside sister ship Silver Nova, beautifully encompasses Royal Caribbean Group’s vision for the future of innovative ultra-luxury and expedition cruise travel,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “In addition to being one of the most energy efficient ships ever built, Silver Ray's game-changing, outward-facing ship design enables greater access and connection for our guests to the incredible destinations we visit.”

Following a conveyance of approximately 40km down the River Ems from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg at the end of April, Silver Ray completed her technical and nautical sea trials in the North Sea on May 8 — under the watch of Captain Alessandro Zanello, the shipyard’s captain, and expert local pilots.

“The delivery of Silver Ray, two days earlier than scheduled, marks an important mile-stone for us,” said Bernd Eikens, CEO of the Meyer Group. “The entire Meyer Werft team has worked hard with our partners to bring this ship to life and today, we have delivered another great ship to Silversea.”

Due to embark on her maiden voyage from Lisbon on June 15, Silver Ray will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic to the Americas in December 2024.

Boarding Silver Ray in Eemshaven on May 14, Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group's president and CEO, celebrated the ship’s official handover with Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea; Bernard Meyer, Chairman of the Mey-er Group, and Bernd Eikens, the Meyer Group CEO; executives from the Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group; and Captain Alessandro Zanello. (Photo: Meyer Werft)