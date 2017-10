Related News

Corporate Capture of the IMO?

A new study published by U.K.-based InfluenceMap has accused prominent shipping industry organizations of aggressive lobbying…

DP World and Dubai Carbon Collaborate

UAE ports operator DP World is to launch a crowdfunding project with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence to help retrofit warehouses…

Legal Limbo: Risk Management in a Modern Marine Economy

Technology helps maritime companies do more with less. But today, technological advances are outstripping legal developments.

Kongsberg Naval Sonars for Göteborg-Class Corvettes

Kongsberg Maritime said it has been selected to deliver ST2400 VDS (Varial Depth Sonar) systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare…

DP World in 2071 Ecosystem Initiative

Global trade enabler DP World has been signed on as a founding partner of Area 2071, an innovative ecosystem initiative designed…

IMO Contests ‘Corporate Capture’ Report

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim issued a statement refuting a report recently published…

Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Visits South Korea

Task Force 70 Public Affairs (NNS) - The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group arrived in Busan for a port visit, Oct. 21. The…

Maritime Professionals See the Future Coming Fast

Maritime professionals from all sectors operating sub IMO / sub 80 feet vessels are invited to participate in three one-day NEXT GENERATION Workshops.

Fiat Chrysler Sues Shippers over Alleged Price Fixing

The automaker wants the Federal Maritime Commission to order payments from Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics AS and its sister…

Spotlight on Maritime Security at Mexico Workshop

Mexican port security officials have undergone training on complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s International…

UK Electronic Solutions Inks Deal with Dalby Offshore

UK Electronic Solutions, (part of the NSSLGlobal group), said it has signed a contract with Dalby Offshore to install its motion and impact monitoring system, Oceanic Dynamics…