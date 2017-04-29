Marine Link
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Singapore Conducts Chemical Spill Drill

April 29, 2017

SCDF vessel spraying water to dilute the chemical plumes. Photo: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

To test and demonstrate Singapore’s readiness to tackle oil and chemical spills, a multi-agency joint chemical spill exercise was conducted on Friday.  

Organized by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) the exercise took place at the conclusion of the 10th International Chemical and Oil Pollution Conference & Exhibition (ICOPCE), held in conjunction with the Singapore Maritime Week 2017.
 
 ChemSpill 2017 comprised a tabletop management exercise at MPA's Port Operations Control Centre Vista and a full scale chemical and oil spill response equipment deployment. A total of 150 personnel from 25 agencies participated in the table top exercise and seaward exercise, located along Raffles Reserved Anchorage.
 
ChemSpill 2017 simulated a collision between a fully laden chemical tanker and a bunker barge off Raffles Reserved Anchorage. The former sustained severe damage, resulting in the spillage of 600 tonnes of Cyclohexane, a type of chemical used as industrial solvent and paint or varnish remover. Two crew members on-board the tanker were found unconscious and required immediate evacuation for medical treatment.
 
The exercise included responses to combat chemical pollution and test multi-agency responsiveness and co-operation.
 
Spill response teams deployed chemical protective gears, gas detectors,   chemical containment booms, damage control equipment to seal leaks, and diving equipment for underwater damage assessments.
 
