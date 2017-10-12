FLNG Hilli Episeyo Departs Singapore Early
Golar LNG Limited said today that its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo departed Singapore for Cameroon earlier than anticipated, leaving at 10 a.m. local time on October 12.
Golar LNG Limited said today that its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo departed Singapore for Cameroon earlier than anticipated, leaving at 10 a.m. local time on October 12.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News