FLNG Hilli Episeyo Departs Singapore Early

October 12, 2017

 Golar LNG Limited said today that its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo departed Singapore for Cameroon earlier than anticipated, leaving at 10 a.m. local time on October 12.

 
Hilli Episeyo was scheduled to leave Singapore between October 15 and October 20, but Golar LNG said a decision was made to complete LNG bunkering in Cameroon rather than in Singapore. The voyage to Cameroon is expected to take between 32 and 40 days. 
 
The world’s first FLNG conversion, Hilli Episeyo was converted from a 1970s-built LNG carrier by Keppel Shipyard. The vessel will go to work offshore Kribi, Cameroon for Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures and Perenco Cameroon.
 
