Singapore Marine Bunker Sales Dip in First Half of 2025

Sales of marine bunker fuel in Singapore dipped slightly in the first half of 2025, official data showed on Monday, as shipping uncertainties in the wake of global tariffs capped demand, particularly in the first quarter.

Total sales at the world's largest refuelling hub for ships stood at 26.98 million metric tons in January to June this year, dipping 1% from 27.19 million tons in the same period last year, data from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority showed.

Conventional fuel sales, including residual fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 25.96 million tons in the first half, down 2.7% from last year.

"The threat of enduring tariffs will continue to add undue shipping uncertainties, raising volatility seen in both rates and supply chain management," said Emril Jamil, a senior analyst at LSEG Oil Research.

"Global bunker demand will not be spared and is expected to remain volatile as markets react to adjust," he said.

Meanwhile, alternative fuel sales - which include liquefied natural gas and bio-blended marine fuels - more than doubled to over 1 million tons in just half a year, the data showed.





JUNE SALES

Bunker volumes fell 5.8% from May, to 4.6 million tons in June, though sales were up by 7.5% from the same month last year.

Monthly sales of marine biofuel blends and LNG bunkers both reached record highs, hitting 156,200 tons and 55,400 tons in June, respectively.

As for conventional fuels, residual-based sales dropped month-on-month for both high-sulphur and low-sulphur grades, though marine gasoil-based fuel volumes climbed to their highest level year-to-date.

Container throughput dropped 3.1% to 3.7 million TEUs in June, while vessel calls for bunkering retreated 6.5% to 3,402 calls.







Total LSFO Bio-blended LSFO MFO Bio-blended MFO LSMGO Bio-blended LSMGO MGO ULSFO Bio-blended ULSFO B100 LNG Jan-25 4,487.9 2,431.3 92.0 1,655.4 16.0 256.5 0.0 3.1 0.9 0.0 0.0 32.8 Feb-25 4,145.1 2,065.1 85.1 1,624.4 22.1 305.7 0.0 8.9 0.0 0.0 3.8 30.0 Mar-25 4,469.2 2,331.9 93.7 1,618.6 51.9 333.5 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.0 39.0 Apr-25 4,404.4 2,236.5 75.6 1,700.1 33.3 314.7 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 42.0 May-25 4,878.1 2,454.3 95.8 1,892.8 40.9 342.4 2.3 1.7 1.2 0.0 1.9 45.0 Jun-25 * 4,594.7 2,311.0 114.3 1,703.8 38.8 362.0 2.1 4.5 1.9 0.0 1.0 55.4

(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Figures are based on latest available data and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on the MPA)

(Reuters)