Singapore Ranked World's Top Maritime Capital

Singapore has once again emerged in top place in a ranking Menon’s Leading Maritime Capitals of the World Report (Menon Report) for 2017.

The study, by Norwegian consultancy firm Menon Economics, looked at 24 objective indicators and garnered survey responses from more than 250 industry experts across all continents. Singapore was also ranked first in the report's 2015 and 2012 surveys.

Singapore was ranked number one in the following three categories: Shipping, Ports and Logistics, and Attractiveness and Competitiveness. The maritime nation also scored impressive results in the remaining two categories: second place in Maritime Technology and fourth place in Finance And Law.

Significantly, Singapore jumped three places from fifth to second position in the Maritime Technology category, affirming Singapore’s focus in technology, research and development is in the right direction.

This is the third edition of the maritime report where Singapore was also ranked first in 2015 and 2012.

Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), said, “We are deeply honoured yet humbled by this recognition from the international maritime industry. This will spur us to work harder to make Maritime Singapore a global maritime hub of choice. We are truly grateful to all our partners and stakeholders for walking with us every step of the way”

The Menon Report “The Leading Maritime Capitals of the World” report noted that Singapore was able to maintain its reputation as a world leading maritime hub due to the width of the city-state’s maritime industry.