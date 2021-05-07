Marine Link
Sunday, May 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Singapore Marks first STS Bunkering of an LNG-fuelled Oil Tanker

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 7, 2021

FueLNG Bellina delivering LNG bunker to Aframax tanker, Pacific Emerald. Photo Courtesy MPA Singapore

FueLNG Bellina delivering LNG bunker to Aframax tanker, Pacific Emerald. Photo Courtesy MPA Singapore

The bunkering operation was carried out by FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering vessel
Shell’s Aframax tanker ‘Pacific Emerald’ is the first oil tanker to be LNG-bunkered in Singapore

FueLNG, together with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), completed Singapore’s first bunkering of an LNG-fuelled oil tanker . FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd.

FueLNG completed the gas-up and cool down operation for the LNG-powered oil tanker Pacific Emerald, including the transfer of 3,000 cu. m. of LNG from FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel, to the tanker.

Pacific Emerald is the first of 10 newbuild Aframax tankers chartered by Shell Tankers Singapore (Private) Limited from Sinokor Petrochemical Co Limited.

The bunkering of the Aframax oil tanker is also a demonstration of the FueLNG Bellina’s versatile capabilities to provide LNG bunker and conduct the gas-up and cool down operation for receiving vessels with different types of cargo tanks such as Type B and GTT membrane tanks.
FueLNG aims to provide a total of about 30 to 50 ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations in 2021. Besides the Aframax tankers, FueLNG has also lined up bunkering operations for containerships, chemical oil tankers, and bulk carriers.  

FueLNG Bellina delivering LNG bunker to Aframax tanker, Pacific Emerald. Photo Courtesy MPA Singapore

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Scania Quad Power for WindServe Odyssey
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News