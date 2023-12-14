Singapore Port Authority Seeks Methanol Bunker Supply Proposals

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Thursday it was seeking proposals from companies to supply methanol as a marine bunker fuel at Singapore from 2025.

The call emerged ahead of an expected uptick in methanol-powered ships, as companies ramped up orders of such vessels amid plans to cut carbon emissions with cleaner fuels.

The proposals have to look into methanol supply sources, the bunkering operation model at a commercial scale and ways to physically transfer methanol.

The move is aimed at scaling up methanol bunker supply at Singapore, said MPA Chief Executive Teo Eng Dih, adding that the port authority would also develop a methanol bunkering licensing framework.

Proposals are to be submitted by Feb. 29, 2024, 15:00 Singapore time.

Singapore, which is the world's largest bunkering hub, conducted its first bio-methanol refuelling operation for a Maersk ship in July this year.

Interest in methanol bunkering has grown as the shipping industry works toward carbon emission targets, with major shipowners and ports stepping up methanol bunkering-related projects globally.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)