Singapore Registry of Ships Reaches 100 Million Gross Tonnage

The Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) surpassed the 100 million gross tonnage (GT) milestone, with the registration of AET’s Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Eagle Veracruz, on January 23, 2024.

SRS is administered by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Established in 1966 and administering about 4,000 vessels aggregating over 100 million gross tonnage, the SRS is among the world’s largest ship registries with one of the youngest quality fleets.

Eagle Veracruz, is a dual-fuelled LNG VLCC named after the Mexican state of Veracruz where one of the oldest ports in Mexico is located, exceeding 330 metres in length with a volume of more than 156,000 GT. The vessel is equipped with several energy-efficient design features and technology, which reduces fuel consumption. These include an optimized hull form, enhanced rudder design which improves stability and manoeuvrability, and wake duct which improves propeller efficiency. The main engine, built on a modular concept, allow for future retrofit options to potentially run on low- and zero-carbon fuels.

The SRS is committed to maritime digitalization and decarbonization. 22 newly Singapore-registered ships have received Green Ship Certificates under the Green Ship Programme in 2023, and MPA expects more such greener ships to use Singapore as their flag of choice in the coming years.



