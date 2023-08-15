Singapore Rescues 12 from Wooden Boat

At about 5.15pm local Singapore time on August 13, the Marine Safety Control Centre operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was notified by the Police Coast Guard that an Indonesian-flagged vessel was partially submerged and drifting south of Changi.

Two MPA and two Police Coast guard vessels were immediately despatched to render assistance, and all 12 people on board were safely transferred and sent ashore. No Singaporeans were onboard the vessel.

The partially-submerged vessel has now been towed to safety. No debris or oil spill were observed. Navigational traffic in the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait and port operations were not affected, reports the MPA.



