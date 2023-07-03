Singapore Shipping Association President Caroline Yang Reelected

The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) announced its president Caroline Yang has been reelected for another two-year term.

In addition, seven ordinary members of the SSA were first elected during the association’s 27th AGM on June 28. The 2023/2025 council also co-opted four members into their council. There are two more members that the elected council will need to co-opt into the council.

Yang has been at the helm of the association through some of shipping’s most challenging times. Her first two years in office covered the outbreak of COVID-19 during which time she oversaw a number of initiatives that placed Singapore at the forefront of the global response to the plight of seafarers. More recently SSA and maritime as a whole have been grappling with the volatile geopolitical situation which has resulted in the redirection of trade routes and flows, trend of regionalization where countries are enacting their own regulations like the EU-ETS, the increased pressure to decarbonize shipping at an accelerated rate and the challenge of attracting younger talents into the industry.

Following her successful re-election, Yang said, “I am humbled by the support and trust of the SSA members, and the Council have shown in me and am truly grateful to be reelected president of an association whose members are forward-looking and dynamic. I remain committed to help the association grow stronger and strengthen its already trusted partner credentials. Together with the council and the SSA secretariat, we will endeavor to represent our members and provide deep thought leadership in the most crucial issues of our time such as digital transformation and cybersecurity, decarbonization, talent attraction and retention.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Gerbrand Vroegop of ING Bank, Ng Ee Ping of Kontiki Shipping and Gina Lee-Wan of Allen & Gledhill, who has retired from the council, for their various contributions to the SSA operational committees. I welcome the new council and co-opted council members, and I look forward to them carrying the torch with me as we navigate the future of shipping for our members,” she added.

Yang will be supported by two vice presidents and the SSA Secretariat headed by Michael Phoon, executive director. The two vice presidents nominated by the 2023/2025 council are René Piil Pedersen, managing director, AP Moller Singapore Pte Ltd and Katie Men, managing director, Iseaco Investment.