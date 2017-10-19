Marine Link
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Odfjell Divests Share in Singapore Tank Terminal

October 19, 2017

Odfjell Terminals B.V. has entered into an agreement with a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets to sell its 50 percent ownership in Oiltanking Odfjell Terminal Singapore Pte Ltd for a price around $300 million. This implies an enterprise value of around $330 million for Odfjell Terminals B.V.'s share in the Singapore terminal.

 
“This divestment is in line with our strategy to focus on the terminals where we have managerial control of the assets and to further invest in growth opportunities in our core markets, such as Houston and Rotterdam," said Frank Erkelens, CEO of Odfjell Terminals B.V. 
 
Kristian Mørch, CEO of Odfjell and Chairman of Odfjell Terminals B.V., said, "We are pleased to have concluded on the sale of our Singapore terminal at what we believe is a very attractive valuation and a testimony to the strength and quality of the investments made in Singapore since 2001." 
 
The transaction will result in a net gain for Odfjell SE of approximately $135 million (Odfjell SE's share). Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected during the fourth quarter of 2017.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News