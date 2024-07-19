Singapore-Flagged Container Ship Hit by Projectiles in Red Sea

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has informed that the Singapore-flagged container vessel LOBIVIA had been struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting the Gulf of Aden.

The impact caused the fire onboard, which has been extinguished by the crew.

According to MPA, all crew are accounted for and are safe and there are no Singaporeans onboard.

LOBIVIA is moving under her own propulsion and has arrived at Berbera Port, Somalia to assess the damage and repairs needed.

“MPA is in contact with the vessel manager to provide any assistance required. The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Information Fusion Centre has alerted its security partners in the Gulf of Aden region to provide any assistance required,” the port authority said in a statement.