Singapore's First Ammonia Ship-to-ship Transfer Targeted By 2023-end

Singapore's first ship-to-ship transfer for ammonia could take place by end-2023, the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) said on Thursday, as the city-state prepared to introduce new fuels for ships.

Ammonia is one of several fuels that the shipping industry is exploring to reduce carbon emissions and meet targets set by the International Maritime Organisation.

"We are aiming for the first transfer of ammonia to take place by end 2023, subject to obtaining the green light from the relevant regulatory agencies," said Lynn Loo, chief executive of GCMD.

"Since ammonia-fuelled vessels are not yet available, we will be conducting the pilot with proxy assets ... so an actual bunkering exercise can commence when ammonia-fuelled vessels are on the water," said Loo.

The risks identified in a study for conducting pilots in Singapore were found to be low or mitigable, thus paving the way for a pilot project to take place at three identified sites, said GCMD.

The GCMD is also working with an oil spill response company to develop emergency response procedures on ammonia bunkering.

