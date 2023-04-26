Singapore’s First Hybrid Electric Bunker Vessel Delivered

Singapore’s first hybrid bunker tanker, Marine Charge, has been delivered to V-Bunkers, Vitol’s Singaporean bunker operations company.

The 7990-ton vessel, designed by SeaTech Solutions and built by Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industry is fitted with 480Kwh of Shift’s energy storage system (ESS).

Shift Clean Energy’s ESS will be primarily used for peak shaving (storing energy during low power consumption for use during peak usage periods, allowing main generators to operate with a more stable load). This solution helps to optimise energy use, significantly reduce fuel and maintenance costs, improve responsiveness and reliability of power management and in turn enhances safety of operations. This will result in improved fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 10% a year, minimising pollution near populated areas such as the port of Singapore.

Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia, said: “We are delighted to contribute to the reduction of emissions in the port of Singapore through the deployment of its first electric-hybrid bunker tanker, and the second one expected in late May. We support Singapore’s aspirations to be a leader in maritime decarbonisation and look forward to using these new craft to more sustainably and efficiently deliver bunkers to customers here in the world’s biggest bunkering port.”



