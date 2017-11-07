Marine Link
Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Sino-Danish Focus on Energy Efficient Ships

November 7, 2017

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

 A delegation from the Chinese Ministry of Industry is visiting Denmark as part of the cooperation between the two Administrations. 

 
A Danish-Chinese workshop on energy efficient ship design and marine equipment will be held during the three-day visit.
 
The workshop will be attended by the Danish Maritime Authority, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and other Chinese authorities, as well as shipowners, marine equipment manufacturers, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Danish Maritime.
 
Director General Andreas Nordseth from the Danish Maritime Authority said: ”Cooperation between the Danish and Chinese authorities is a strong tool that facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experiences. This is especially so within green ship design and marine equipment, where a major shipbuilding nation such as China is an important partner. I am pleased about the great support for and interest in this cooperation on the Danish part.”
 
In connection with the workshop, Danish Maritime and the Shipbuilding Information Center of China, an institute under the China Shipbuilding Industry Cooperation, one of China’s two major State-owned shipbuilding conglomerates, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on closer industrial cooperation within green shipbuilding, green maritime technologies and offshore equipment. 
 
The Memorandum of Understanding has its basis in the existing agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs and the Chinese Ministry of Industry in the same area.
 
