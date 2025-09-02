Sixth Aurora-Class Vessel Joins Höegh Autoliners Fleet

Höegh Autoliners has named its sixth Aurora-Class vessel in commercial operation at Sweden’s leading port and the largest in the Nordic region.

The vessel was sponsored by Jenny Westermark, Senior Vice President, GTO Production Logistics at Volvo Group, who performed the traditional bottle-breaking.

With a capacity of 9,100 car equivalent units (CEU), the Höegh Moonlight joins Höegh Autoliners’ flagship series of 12 next-generation pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

All 12 vessels are designed from the keel up to transition to clean fuels, with the first eight powered by LNG via dual-fuel engines. They are also “ammonia-ready” with reinforced decks and an integrated tank developed by TGE Marine at the heart of the design, allowing for straightforward conversion to be able to run on clean ammonia in the future.

The final four units in the Aurora newbuilding program, scheduled for delivery from 2027, are dual-fuel vessels able to operate on ammonia from day one. The eight first dual-fuel LNG powered vessels are estimated to deliver 58% lower emissions per transported car compared to the industry average.

The Aurora Class plays a central role in the company's ambition to reach zero emissions by 2040. All are classed by DNV and fly the Norwegian flag. The fifth sister vessel, the Höegh Sunrise, was named at Omaezaki Port in Japan in June this year.

CEO of Höegh Autoliners, Andreas Enger, commented: “The naming of Höegh Moonlight demonstrates our strong commitment to decarbonising deep-sea shipping – not in the future, but right now, today. These vessels are not concepts; they are working, sailing answers to one of the most urgent challenges in our industry. I would like to thank Jenny Westermark for graciously sponsoring the vessel.”

Port of Gothenburg CEO Göran Eriksson notes that Höegh Autoliners' traffic at the port plays a vital role in enabling Swedish industry to access global markets. By 2030, the port aims to reduce carbon emissions by 70%, at sea, in the terminal areas, and on land. Key components of its efforts include investments in shoreside power, green shipping corridors, electrification and the fuels of the future, all driven by close cooperation with stakeholders across the entire transport chain.

Höegh Moonlight key facts

Year built: 2025

Dwt: 25,200

GT: 83,687

Cargo capacity: 9,100 CEU

Flag: Norwegian

Max Deck Height: 6.5 M

Max Door Width: 19 M

Max Ramp: 375 MT

Length Overall: 199.90 M

Breadth (MLD): 37.8 M



