PLSV Skandi Búzios Begins Work off Brazil

Skandi Búzios, a pipelay support vessel (PLSV) owned 50/50 by a joint venture formed between TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea, has commenced an eight-year charter contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), as scheduled on April 13, 2017.

Skandi Búzios is the sister ship of the Skandi Açu, which started its charter contract on August 13, 2016. These two vessels each have 650 tons flexible pipelay tension capacity, enabling the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in the ultra-deepwater Brazilian pre-salt area.

Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while DOF ASA subsidiary Norskan S.A. is responsible for the marine operations.

“We are confident that these new state-of-the-art PLSVs, together with the expertise of our people will be key for Petrobras to successfully achieve its projects offshore Brazil,” said Hallvard Hasselknippe, TechnipFMC’s President of Subsea Projects.

Mons S. Aase, DOF Subsea's Chief Executive Officer, said, “This milestone project is the result of our long-term focus on the Brazilian market. We are proud of this significant addition to our Brazilian fleet.”