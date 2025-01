Related News

APA Applauds Withdrawal of NARW Speed Restriction Regulations

On January 16, 2025, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) formally withdrew its August 1, 2022, Notice of Proposed…

Industry Executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire

Companies transporting their products around the world are not ready to return to the Red Sea trade route in the wake of…

Renewable Diesel Project for Passenger Ferry Underway in California

In partnership with Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises, the Port of Los Angeles will soon begin emission-reduction…

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd: No immediate return to Red Sea

Two of the world's top shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday they did not see an immediate return…