Smart Ship Hub Secures Japanese Investment

Smart Ship Hub (SSH), a maritime digital platform for ship owners, operators, charterers and insurers, has received significant strategic investment from one of Japan’s largest maritime equipment manufacturers: Nakakita Seisakusho.

Headquartered in Singapore, SSH supports vessels from across 50+ ports through its Singapore, India and Japan offices.

Welcoming the investment from Nakikita, Joy Basu, CEO of Smart Ship Hub, said: “Japan is an important market for us, and we have learnt a lot from Japanese processes and quality frameworks over a long period of time. Having invested significantly in this market already, a long-term partnership such as this is very positive for the Japanese maritime ecosystem. We are extremely well positioned to understand the specific needs of the Japanese owners, operators and charterers and the SSH digital platform has the necessary flexibilities to customize as per specific requirements.”

SSH (with Nakakita’s help) is offering multiple use cases for Japanese maritime ecosystem including vessel performance, voyage performance, weather routing, machinery condition and health monitoring, predictive diagnostics, decarbonization measures, technical performance advisory and a dedicated performance center for Japanese customers.

SSH’s proprietary IOT gateway has the ability to fetch data from any kind of machinery and equipment such as main engine, diesel generators, flow meters, pumps, scrubbers, boilers, bridge and navigation systems, cargo etc, and create a rich source of high quality data that is at the foundation of AI-driven ship management practices. By doing so, it frees up resources, optimizes vessel utilization, enhances efficiencies and ensures compliance while reporting significant cost savings.



