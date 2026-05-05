Henriksen Launches New Slipway LARS System

A newly designed automatic launch and recovery system for small boats and unmanned surface drones (USVs), has been developed by Henriksen AS of Norway and will be presented for the first time at Seawork (Stand F34) in Southampton, June 9-11.

The new system enables the automated launch and recovery of craft from the stern ramp of a mother vessel. The Henriksen slipway system now makes it possible for a police or military crew to board a RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) and be under way on the water in less than two minutes. A rapid response time can be invaluable for customs and police interception tasks while the new HSS can also quickly deploy unmanned surface vessels, or drones, for mine clearance operations.

The new system employs the Henriksen AS expertise in the design of boat lifting and capture claw hooks that can automatically secure a line onto a craft and efficiently draw it up onto its own berth aboard the mother ship.

The Henriksen HSS is being manufactured at the company’s new factory in Tønsberg beside the Oslo fjord in Norway.

Visitors to the Henriksen stand at Seawork will be able to gain a detailed insight into the winch, damper cabinets, and system elements that combine to make the new HSS a valuable addition to the company’s product range.