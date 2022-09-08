Marine Link
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Solstad CSV Normand Mermaid Extended

September 8, 2022

Normand Mermaid (Photo: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore announced it has entered into a new contract for the construction support vessels (CSV) Normand Mermaid.

The new contract is in direct continuation of an existing one with Solstad Offshore's present client, keeping the 90.1-meter vessel fully utilized to the second quarter of 2025, with one optional year thereafter.

The 2002-built Normand Mermaid will continue be utilized for geotechnical operations within the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors, Solstad said.

