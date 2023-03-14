Marine Link
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Solstad Offshore Offloads Far Sabre AHTS

March 14, 2023

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has sold the anchor-handling tug supply vessel Far Sabre for an undisclosed fee.

The 2008-built vessel has been in layup since 2019. Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place on Tuesday. Solstad did not say who the buyer was.

"The sale of the vessel will result in a minor positive accounting effect to be reflected in 1Q 2023," Solstad Offshore said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Solstad said it would redeliver two anchor handlers to owner Ocean Yield upon the expiration of their current contracts. Ocean Yield has secured a long-term charter for the AHTS duo with Viking Supply Ships.

Also worth noting, Solstad Offshore last week announced its exit from the platform supply vessel business after agreeing to sell 37 platform supply vessels to the U.S. firm Tidewater for $577 million.

