Marine Link
Wednesday, January 3, 2018

SolstadFarstad Bags Contract for Normand Commander

January 2, 2018

Normand Commander. Photo: Solstad Farstad ASA

Normand Commander. Photo: Solstad Farstad ASA

 Solstad Farstad ASA (SOFF) has entered a Bareboat contract with Bahia Grande LN S.A for the CSV "Normand Commander” for operation in Argentina

 
The contract period is 5 years firm with further 1x3 years option, commencement of the contract is February 2018. 
 
The commercial terms are confidential between the parties.
 
Last month, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A extended the present contract for RSV “Far Swift” with approximately 1 year, in direct continuation of present contract. Contract is now firm until 4q -2018.
 
In addition, SolstadFarstad has entered into a contract for the PSV "Normand Skipper” with Statoil ASA for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf for a period of 4 months firm with further 2 months option. Commencement of contract is mid-April 2018.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News