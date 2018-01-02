SolstadFarstad Bags Contract for Normand Commander

Solstad Farstad ASA (SOFF) has entered a Bareboat contract with Bahia Grande LN S.A for the CSV "Normand Commander” for operation in Argentina.

The contract period is 5 years firm with further 1x3 years option, commencement of the contract is February 2018.

The commercial terms are confidential between the parties.

Last month, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A extended the present contract for RSV “Far Swift” with approximately 1 year, in direct continuation of present contract. Contract is now firm until 4q -2018.

In addition, SolstadFarstad has entered into a contract for the PSV "Normand Skipper” with Statoil ASA for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf for a period of 4 months firm with further 2 months option. Commencement of contract is mid-April 2018.