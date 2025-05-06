Marine Link
Solstad’s AHTS Vessel Set for Petrobras Job

May 6, 2025

Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Petrobras for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa.

The four-year contract, subject to board approval, is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

The current contract for Normand Turquesa has been extended by nine months and runs until start of new contract.

According to Solstad, the vessel will now be fully committed until February 2030.

Normand Turquesa AHTS is of UT 722 L design, built in 2007. The Vessel is 80.4 meters long with the breadth of 18 meters.

