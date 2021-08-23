Solstad's Anchor Handler to Stay with Equinor for Another Year

Norwegian offshore shipping firm Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension with Equinor for its Normand Ferking vessel.

The extension will see the anchor handling vessel stay with Equinor for another year, to November 2022.

Equinor has the option to extend the contract for a further two one-year options.

"Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," Solstad Offshore said.

The vessel's AIS shows it has most recently visited the Heidrun B installation in the Norwegian Sea.