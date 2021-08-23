Marine Link
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Solstad's Anchor Handler to Stay with Equinor for Another Year

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 23, 2021

Norwegian offshore shipping firm Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension with Equinor for its Normand Ferking vessel.

The extension will see the anchor handling vessel stay with Equinor for another year, to November 2022. 

Equinor has the option to extend the contract for a further two one-year options.

"Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf," Solstad Offshore said.

The vessel's AIS shows it has most recently visited the Heidrun B installation in the Norwegian Sea.

