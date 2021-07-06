Solstad's Normand Energy Vessel Nets West Africa Charter

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore said Tuesday it had won a contract in West Africa with an unnamed key client.

The contract is of the construction support vessel Normand Energy, which will support subsea operations in West Africa.

Normand Energy is a large construction vessel equipped with a 250 tons active heave compensated crane and a working deck of 2000m2.

The vessel will start operations under the contract in the third quarter of 2021. The contract is expected to last 13 months. Solstad did not share the financial details.

According to the vessel's AIS data, Normand Energy is currently moored in Kristiansand, Norway.