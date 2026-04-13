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Thursday, April 16, 2026

Solstad’s Normand Fortress CSV Gets $56M Extension with Petrobras

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 13, 2026

Normand Fortress CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Normand Fortress CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Maritime has secured a two-year extension of the current contract for the subsea construction vessel (CSV) Normand Fortress with Petrobras.

The extension will start in early July 2026. Under the extended contract, the vessel will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The gross contract value for the contract extension is approximately $56 million.

The vessel will be on bareboat contract from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore, which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

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