Solstad’s Normand Pioneer CSV Up for Petrobras Job

July 17, 2025

Normand Pioneer CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Maritime has secured work for its Normand Pioneer construction support vessel (CSV) for the end-client Petrobras.

The vessel will be on a bareboat contract from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore (SOFF), which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

Normand Pioneer CSV will be mobilized with a heave compensated E-type gangway system from Ampelmann to the contract that will beging in October 2025.

Duration of the contract is 180 days firm and has a gross value of approximately $17 million, including mobilization.

Built in 1999, Normand Pioneer features UT 742 design, and is capable of accommodating 73 people.

