SONARAY Debuts New Velocity Series of Marine Flood

SONARAY, manufacturer of lighting products used in marine applications, has introduced its new line of LED flood lighting marketed as the Velocity series.

The Velocity Flood Light Series joins the company's high-powered flood light offering and brings contemporary looks along with a choice of models ranging from 200 to 500-watts. Durable die-cast aluminum housing, tough polycarbonate lens, exceptional IP65 and IK10 ratings along with anti-corrosive finish for harsh environments are just some of the features built-in to this series, SONARAY said. The driver for these fixtures can be either attached or remote mounted for added flexibility, and Velocity offers a limited lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of the product.

“This new release continues our expansion and product line fulfillment as it relates to rugged, dependable, and innovative flood and area lighting and underscores our commitment to marine industry lighting,” said Justin McCloskey, SONARAY Product Manager. “Velocity has been carefully crafted to bring to market lighting that is designed to be safe, efficient, effective, and long-lasting for marine applications. This is evident by our commitment to back this series with a lifetime warranty.”

According to Robert Seward, SONARAY National Sales Manager, “The Velocity product release brings excitement to our sales team and will bring excitement to our customers, lighting representatives, and distributors. We have strong proprietary products that we have carefully designed and manufactured, and this product release is indicative of our confidence in our products in terms of durability and performance. We have been recognized in the industry for our work, and we continue to build on our reputation by supplying some of the top shipping names, municipalities, and shipyards with our lighting products.”