Soncini Returns to Help Lead Maritime IT Company

Giampiero Soncini, former officer of the Italian Navy and a retired leader in the maritime IT sector, returns to the helm via his appointment as MD of Oceanly, a new company established in December by Esa Group, following its acquisition from Arribatec of a business unit, formerly of IB srl, which develops and supports "Performance", a software dedicated to the monitoring of ship performance and the control of related emissions.

To fuel the growth, Oceanly will have two MDs; alongside Soncini, who will mainly deal with the commercial and technological development linked to the Performance product, is Gian Enzo Duci.

At the same time, Frederik Learche-Tornoe was called to fill the role of general manager. With a long experience as Chief Engineer and First officer in Maersk Tankers, he had already been with Soncini for a few years in ShipNet (the company acquired by Soncini when he was working with Volaris, the owners of SpecTec) and in IB.

Oceanly, whose main customers include the MSC Cruises group, made its debut this month by winning a first large contract for the supply of the system to 19 LNG Tankers.

“What was my dream since 2007, that of monitoring all the performances of a vessel thus determining action based on analysis of data received, is now very possible, and very affordable," said Soncini. "Software such as Performance not only allows full compliance with the latest environmental rules, but monitors every aspect of the vessel, from navigation to propulsion to engine status, creating strong avenues not only to save money, but to increase safety and security. Performance is a real game changer and will become absolutely ubiquitous on all ships in the next 20 years”