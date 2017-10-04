Svitzer’s New ASD Tug Named in Southampton

Svitzer has named its new ASD tug Svitzer Adira, an 80 metric ton bollard pull vessel built by Sanmar at a ceremony in the Port of Southampton.

The naming-giving ceremony took place on board the Princess Caroline cruising the Southampton harbor with attendance of Managing Director of Svitzer Europe Kasper Nilaus and Adira’s Godmother Andry Waterman.

Svitzer Adira, a RAstar 2800 built by Sanmar in Turkey , will serve in the port of Southampton as part of Svitzer’s fleet of five modern tugs ranging from 60-80 TBP including a variety of propulsions making it a very flexible fleet.

Dimensions:

Length Overall: 28.20 meters (excl fendering)

Length DWL, approx.: 26.13

Breadth, molded: 12.60

Depth, molded: 5.30

Draft, max AT full load: 5,691 meters (approx.)

GRT: 461 tons (approx.)

Performance:

Bollard Pull: 80 t

Speed (max): 13 knots

Main Equipment:

Two main engines: CAT 3516 C HD, IMO Tier II, Rating D, 2525 Kw AT 1,800rpm to match Z-drive and bollard pull requirements

Two propellers: Twin 360 degree steerable Z-drive units welded in stern of vessel