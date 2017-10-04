Marine Link
Thursday, October 5, 2017

Svitzer’s New ASD Tug Named in Southampton

October 4, 2017

  • (Photo: Sanmar)
  • (Photo: Sanmar)
  • (Photo: Sanmar) (Photo: Sanmar)
  • (Photo: Sanmar) (Photo: Sanmar)

Svitzer has named its new ASD tug Svitzer Adira, an 80 metric ton bollard pull vessel built by Sanmar at a ceremony in the Port of Southampton. 

 
The naming-giving ceremony took place on board the Princess Caroline cruising the Southampton harbor with attendance of Managing Director of Svitzer Europe Kasper Nilaus and Adira’s Godmother Andry Waterman. 
 
Svitzer Adira, a RAstar 2800 built by Sanmar in Turkey, will serve in the port of Southampton as part of Svitzer’s fleet of five modern tugs ranging from 60-80 TBP including a variety of propulsions making it a very flexible fleet. 
 
Dimensions: 
Length Overall: 28.20 meters (excl fendering)
Length DWL, approx.: 26.13 
Breadth, molded: 12.60 
Depth, molded: 5.30 
Draft, max AT full load: 5,691 meters (approx.) 
GRT: 461 tons (approx.) 
 
Performance: 
Bollard Pull: 80 t 
Speed (max): 13 knots 
 
Main Equipment: 
Two main engines: CAT 3516 C HD, IMO Tier II, Rating D, 2525 Kw AT 1,800rpm to match Z-drive and bollard pull requirements
Two propellers: Twin 360 degree steerable Z-drive units welded in stern of vessel 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Sep 2017 - Maritime Port & Ship Security Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News